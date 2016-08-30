Residents of a Long Beach apartment building were “very lucky” to escape unharmed when several terraces at the rental residence collapsed Tuesday morning, city fire officials said.

The 48-unit, three-story building on Shore Road, between Long Beach and Monroe boulevards, was evacuated after the collapse of at least five brick facade terraces at 7:37 a.m.

Officials said the building would be uninhabitable until city building inspectors could determine if it was safe.

Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman said 37 families have been displaced and said the immediate concern was to make sure they were taken care of. The Red Cross was on the scene, making housing arrangements for families in need.

“We’re very lucky,” Long Beach Fire Chief Robert J. Tuccillo said. “Thank God it happened early in the morning and nobody was outside . . . Everybody’s safe and everybody’s accounted for.”

Photo taken Aug. 30, 2016, from Patricia McNulty's third-floor apartment at Sunlit Terrace Apartments on Shore Road in Long Beach shows missing bricks and cracks in the concrete floor. Photo Credit: Patricia McNulty

The cause of the collapse at Sunlit Terrace Apartments was not immediately known.

Third-floor resident Patricia McNulty, 28, whose terrace was among those that collapsed, said she had been complaining to the building owner for about six weeks, saying the decks were in danger of collapsing.

McNulty said she had texted him a photo of her terrace, reiterating her concerns about an hour before the collapses occurred. “I knew this was going to happen,” she said, adding that she had warned her downstairs neighbor not to use her deck. Newsday obtained the photo in the text sent by McNulty. It shows brickwork missing or damaged and large cracks in the concrete patio floor of her deck.

McNulty said the owner had been telling her for weeks that repairs would be made, but said no work had been done.

Landlord Carmine Tepedino denied that residents had been complaining about the building for several months and said he first learned of it about two weeks ago.

“You can see from the scaffolding, we were working on it. We were fixing the balconies,” Tepedino said.

Tepedino said when he became aware of the situation, residents were urged “not to go outside on the balcony,” Tepedino said.

“Tenants always come up with stories,” he said. “I’m sorry to see it, but I’m glad no one got hurt.”

Tepedino said he felt the building was safe after speaking to workers Monday night and didn’t think a collapse would occur.

Long Beach city officials and building inspectors said there were no previous complaints or violations with the city and that Tepedino was cooperative Tuesday.

“We have no violations,” Tepedino said

Asked if the building was safe, Tepedino said, “It sure is. The terraces were built after. So there’s nothing wrong with the building.”

Asked if it could have been prevented, he said, “It’s hard to tell. You can’t tell what’s behind the bricks. We’re assessing the building now and [we’ll] see what the engineer recommends.”

Long Beach building department zoning inspector Rich Schuh said the building was built in 1949 and said the owner had gotten a permit “about a week ago” to conduct “minor repointing” of brickwork there.

Schuh said code enforcement had received no complaints about conditions at the building.

Long Beach police Lt. Eric Cregeen said that in addition to the Red Cross, a Long Beach City bus with air conditioning was on the scene to provide relief for residents.

Cregeen also said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified of the incident and said PSEG Long Island had turned off all power to the building.

He said that National Grid also was on the scene, attempting to assess the status of any gas service in the area.

Responders from multiple agencies raced to the scene in the wake of 911 calls, among them members of the Long Beach, Point Lookout and Island Park fire departments, as well as ambulance crews and the Nassau County police emergency service unit officers. Even after the collapse, chunks of brick continued to fall from the balconies throughout the morning.

One third-floor resident, Edward Bithorn, 55, said he was headed to the balcony and had just reached the door when he heard what he said sounded “like an explosion” — and he “hit the brakes.”

Bithorn looked out the window to see “the plume of the debris cloud,” followed by the sound of additional collapses, then ran to call 911. Bithorn, whose terrace was not among those that collapsed, said other residents started out onto their balconies to determine the cause of the commotion, realized what had happened, then went to the halls to warn others not to venture out onto their terraces.

Several residents of the Monroe Street apartment complex waited outside the damaged building Tuesday morning as a city engineer was expected to survey the damage.

By early afternoon residents were allowed in their apartments to retrieve their belongings, but the city ordered the balconies to be torn down on 18 units on the south side of the building, facing the ocean, before those residents could return. The remainder of the residents are allowed to return to their units Tuesday night.

Christiana Baggie was in her ground floor apartment Tuesday morning and had planned to go onto her patio to have coffee before the two balconies above her collapsed.

She stood outside the building Tuesday morning dismayed at the damage and pile of concrete and crumpled metal that collapsed onto her patio.

“There was no warning. It just happened very fast,” Baggie said. “I just thank God I wasn’t out there. I would have been crushed. My guardian angel was here.”

She said she ran out of her apartment screaming to make sure her neighbors were OK.

Contractors started doing work late last week to repair loose bricks on the top two floors, Baggie said.

Scaffolding adorned the front entrance, next to the two fallen balconies.

“It’s such a freak thing,” she said. “I’m very grateful to be alive.”