A commercial building fire temporarily closed Merrick Road in Massapequa Friday morning, as firefighters from at least a half-dozen Nassau County departments battled the blaze, officials said.
Nassau police said the fire was reported at 5:35 a.m. and said Merrick Road was closed between Carman Mill and Unqua roads and reopened later in the morning.
Photos showed flames leaping from windows of the two-story commercial building, which houses Lakeview Mortgage and Massapequa Endodontics.
The scene is about a block east of the Massapequa Fire District headquarters, which also is located on Merrick Road.
Firefighters from Massapequa, North Massapequa, Seaford, Wantagh, South Farmingdale and other South Shore departments fought the fire. News 12 Long Island said there were no reported injuries. Police said additional information was not immediately available.
