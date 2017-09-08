A 14-year-old freshman at Oceanside High School was struck by a car and critically injured while walking to school Friday morning, police and school officials said.

Nassau County police said the girl, whose identity was not released, suffered “massive trauma” and was transported to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Foxhurst Road and Harvey Avenue and was reported at 7:18 a.m.

The driver, identified only as a 63-year-old man, remained at the scene and has not been charged.

Police said the driver was eastbound on Foxhurst when his 1998 Lexus struck the girl.

The intersection was closed for several hours for investigation, but at about 11:45 a.m. police said it had been reopened.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A school district spokeswoman said the girl is a ninth-grader. Classes for the new school year began Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.

“This morning we learned that a ninth grade student from Oceanside High School was hit by a car and was seriously injured,” the district said in a statement released Friday. “Our support personnel are on hand to assist students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our student, her family and her friends as we await further news.”

Foxhurst Road is well traveled between Merrick and Long Beach roads, cutting through a residential neighborhood. Students often cross the road or walk along it en route to the high school, junior high and a nearby elementary school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.