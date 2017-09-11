A teenager was shot just outside the Hempstead High School campus Monday evening, prompting school staff to hustle students in after-school programs inside, authorities said.

Four shots were reported about 5:50 p.m. on Peninsula Boulevard, and the victim, 17, was hit in the back of his elbow, according to Hempstead Village school district officials.

The victim walked across the street to a car wash, where police were called and an ambulance arrived to take the teenager to the hospital, officials said.

The teen’s condition was not immediately known. School officials said he is not a Hempstead High School student.

Hempstead Village police said they are investigating a shooting on Peninsula Boulevard but did not release other details while officers were at the scene and did not respond to subsequent calls. The high school campus sits on President Street and Peninsula Boulevard.

Two .45 caliber shell casings were found on the public sidewalk about 6 feet from the campus’ back gate, school district officials said.

Children were outside the high school building at the time for after-school programs, which would have been wrapping up about when the shooting occurred, said district Superintendent Shimon Waronker.

“Security took the precautionary measure of getting students indoors,” the superintendent said.

Early in the investigation, school and police officials were trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

District officials reviewed camera surveillance footage and said the high school will have extra security when classes start Tuesday. Other details were not available Monday night.