Flames were blowing out of three sides of a house on Twin Lane North in Wantagh when firefighters arrived late Monday, officials said.
A neighbor and former Wantagh fire chief, John Gillen, was the first on the scene about 8:30 p.m., and established that the sole occupant was out of the house, a spokesman for the department, Kevin Regan, said.
The occupant of the house was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of smoke inhalation, Regan said.
The occupant told first responders that a space heater caught fire and he attempted to put it out before calling the fire department, Regan said.
He said there were no injuries to firefighters.
Pictures of the scene showed the house was badly damaged.
It took firefighters from the Wantagh Fire Department — with an assist from units from Levittown, North Bellmore and East Meadow — about an hour to put out the fire, Regan said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.