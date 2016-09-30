A “suspicious” fire destroyed a truck filled with liquor and a small bus in a Valley Stream parking lot Friday morning, Nassau County fire officials said.
County fire communications said they received a call about two vehicles on fire in the parking lots outside a Toys R Us on West Sunrise Highway at about 8:37 a.m.
The Valley Stream Fire Department was sent to the scene and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes, said department Chief Jim Ervolino.
Officials believe the fire started in a small bus and spread to an 18-wheeler parked next to it. A man inside the cab of the truck, which was loaded with cases of liquor, was able to escape before flames engulfed the truck, Ervolino said. No injuries were reported.
Ervolino said the scene was handed over to Nassau County police and the Nassau County fire marshal after investigators found evidence that fire may not have been accidental.
“It’s deemed suspicious,” Ervolino said. “It’s an active crime scene.”
A Nassau County police spokesman did not have further details.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.