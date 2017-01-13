A box truck overturned in Wantagh and slammed into parked cars in a fiery crash along Sunrise Highway, Nassau police said.
Photos and video from the scene showed the burning truck atop vehicles in a conflagration that spread to several cars.
Nassau police said the crash happened about 7:40 p.m. The crash and fire shut down both directions of the highway between Oakland and Seaford avenues.
Early reports indicate the parking lot was a commuter lot, not far from the Long Island Rail Road station in Wantagh, police said.
Wantagh firefighters could be seen putting out the blaze, which was near the Acura and Buick GMC dealerships.
After the fire was extinguished, the back of the truck was just a hulk against telephone poles and a tree.
Other details, including the condition of the truck driver, were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.