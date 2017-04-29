The Town of North Hempstead reopened Alvan Petrus Park on Saturday after a $1.4 million makeover.

The Port Washington park had fallen into disrepair and was overrun by tall grass, prompting Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth to call it a “land of the lost.”

On Saturday, Bosworth and other officials hailed the revitalized park as a community space that families will enjoy for generations to come.

The 1.8-acre park, which features a playground, and basketball and handball courts, is named for Petrus, a Freeport resident who served as executive director at Littig House Community Center. He died in 1985.