The Old Westbury board of trustees is reviewing its list of acts prohibited in the village.
The local law, which is intended to keep “peace and good order,” is in need of an update to contemporize the language used, said Village Trustee Leslie Fastenberg. The law was adopted in 1937, according to the village code.
Prohibited acts in the village include indecent exposure, public urination, unnecessary congregation, excessive evening noise and loitering.
Penalties for offenses will not exceed $250, according to the law.
The law will be discussed at the next board of trustees meeting on Aug. 21.
