Nassau police and Levittown Fire Department responded Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, to an accident at the intersection of Pilot Land and Jerusalem Avenue in Levittown in which officials said one person was injured and taken to a hospital. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)
A multicar collision in Levittown early Wednesday afternoon required one woman to be taken to the hospital, police and fire officials said.
“It was a three-car accident with a Kia and two Hondas,” a police spokeswoman said.
A woman complained of neck pain after the 1:03 p.m. accident at the intersection of Pilot Lane and Jerusalem Avenue, the police said. The Levittown Fire Department
A woman complained of neck pain after the 1:03 p.m. accident at the intersection of Pilot Lane and Jerusalem Avenue, the police said. The Levittown Fire Department could not immediately confirm whether she was the person their ambulance took to the hospital.
A photograph showed one of the cars ended up in the backyard of the corner house on Pilot Lane.
