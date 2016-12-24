A person is in custody after firing gunshots into the air in Inwood on Saturday night, Nassau police said.
The person fired the shots after a disturbance on Clinton Street around 9 p.m., a Nassau County police spokesman said. No one was injured.
The spokesman did not have further information on the person’s identity or the charges....
