About 650 runners are expected to compete in the Long Island Marathon on Sunday, setting off at 8 a.m. along a 26.2-mile course that begins near the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale and ends in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, organizers said.

Those racers will be accompanied by about 5,300 more who are registered to run in a half-marathon and 10k race that start at the same time, according to Race Director Jason Lipset.

The marathon may be the oldest on Long Island, according to Lipset, who said the event was first held on the Island in the early 1970s under the moniker “Earth Day Marathon.”

“It’s a big race,” Lipset said. “But it’s also always been the hometown race. If you live on Long Island, this is in your backyard.”

The Sunday events cap off a weekend of running competitions in Nassau, including Saturday’s 5k race and Kids Micro-Marathon.

Lipset said the marathon, half-marathon and 10k are estimated to draw at least 5,000 spectators to the course — which snakes along Merrick Avenue, Jericho Turnpike, the Wantagh Parkway and nearby roads — as well as some 800 volunteers and large numbers of law enforcement personnel.

Participants and spectators said should expect stiff security on race day, officials said.

“While no specific threat exists, the Nassau County Police Department will be putting forth enhanced security measures for the safety of participants, spectators, and all members of our community,” Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement.

The races are expected to tie up traffic in the area throughout the day, according to Nassau police.

The following roads will be closed:

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (from Merrick Avenue to Earle Ovington Boulevard, 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Merrick Avenue, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (north of Hempstead Turnpike)

Old Country Road, 7:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Post Avenue to School Street)

School Street, 7:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Old Country Road to Railroad Avenue)

Salisbury Park Drive, 7:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Railroad Avenue, 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Post Avenue, 7:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Railroad Avenue to Jericho Turnpike)

Eastbound side of Jericho Turnpike, 7:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Post Avenue to Brush Hollow Road)

Brush Hollow Road, 7:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (The road will remain open south of Wantagh Parkway.)

Carman Avenue, 7:50 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Old Country Road to Nottingham Road)

Wantagh Parkway, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other closures:

Northern State Parkway exits to Post Avenue and Wantagh Parkway will be closed.

All exits and entrances to and from Wantagh Parkway will be closed.

Meadowbrook Parkway exits and entrances to and from Charles Lindbergh Boulevard (Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College) and Eisenhower Park exits will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Eisenhower Park’s Park Boulevard will not allow through traffic between 7:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For additional information, call Nassau police at (516) 573-7138.

