A worker at a Hicksville spice factory was rushed to the hospital after getting stuck in an industrial machine Tuesday, Nassau police said.
The 30-year-old worker was in critical condition after his left arm and right leg were caught in a mixing machine at about 1:40 p.m., police said.
The owner of Spice Specialist, on Bloomingdale Road, said the employee put his hand into the spinning...
