    Hicksville factory worker injured after getting stuck in mixer, cops say

    Updated
    ellen.yan@newsday.com

    First responders work to free a man who

    First responders work to free a man who was caught in machinery on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Hicksville. (Credit: Kevin Imm)

    A worker at a Hicksville spice factory was rushed to the hospital after getting stuck in an industrial machine Tuesday, Nassau police said.

    The 30-year-old worker was in critical condition after his left arm and right leg were caught in a mixing machine at about 1:40 p.m., police said.

    The owner of Spice Specialist, on Bloomingdale Road, said the employee put his hand into the spinning...

