The town of Oyster Bay has extended evening hours at its municipal swimming pools for the remainder of the summer, the town announced this week. All pools will stay open until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and individual pools will have one additional late night each week.
Last year, the town reduced the hours of operation at its pools in large part due to a manpower shortage, Parks Commissioner Joseph Pinto said in an interview Wednesday. Pools had been open until 9 p.m. in 2015, but in 2016 they closed at 7 p.m. This year the town made a recruitment effort to bring in more lifeguards, Pinto said.
“We went to all the guidance counselors in Oyster Bay High Schools,” Pinto said. “We have more lifeguards this year than last year.”
The extended hours to 8:30 p.m. at pools include: Mondays at Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park; Tuesdays at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park; Wednesdays at Bethpage Community Park; Thursdays at Marjorie R. Post Community Park. Tappen Beach pool will be open Fridays until 30 minutes before sunset.
During extended hours, any town pool pass can be used at any town pool.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.