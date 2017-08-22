The Oyster Bay Town Board appointed a new comptroller Tuesday despite complaints from an absent board member that the decision was being pushed through without enough discussion.

The board voted 5-1, with Councilman Anthony Macagnone voting “no.” He said after the meeting that new comptroller Steven Ballas is qualified, but Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia — who is on vacation and not at the meeting — “deserved to have her questions answered.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said after the meeting that it is vital for the town to have a comptroller in place as he prepares to present the 2018 budget in late September. That is why he did not want to wait until the next regularly scheduled board meeting on Sept. 12 to vote on the comptroller position, Saladino said.

Alesia said in a memo sent Friday to Deputy Supervisor Greg Carman that Tuesday’s meeting should have been limited to its original purpose as an extension of the Aug. 15 board meeting to vote on a contract for the town’s new single-stream recycling program. Macagnone had requested a delay to have more time to review the bids.

The board unanimously voted Tuesday to award the recycling contract to West Babylon-based Winters Brothers Waste Systems. Under terms of the deal, the company will pay the town $25.08 per ton for five years for recyclables — more than three times the amount of the next closest bidder.