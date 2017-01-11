HIGHLIGHTS Compressed natural gas project built on land that has been sold

Feds awarded at least $5.6M to convert trucks from diesel

Oyster Bay has to find a new home for its compressed natural gas fueling station or officials may have to return millions of dollars in federal grant money.

From 2009 to 2012, Oyster Bay received at least $5.6 million to convert or purchase more than 40 sanitation trucks to run on compressed natural gas and to build a compressed natural gas fueling station, town records show. The town built the fueling station at the Department of Public Works facility at 150 Miller Place in Syosset, land that has been sold to a private developer.

The town entered into an agreement with the Greater Long Island Clean Cities Coalition in Stony Brook, which received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy under President Barack Obama’s stimulus package for natural gas vehicle projects across Long Island.

“When they signed with us, they also signed on with the Department of Energy,” said Rita Ebert, program coordinator at the Greater Long Island Clean Cities Coalition. “As one of the sub-recipients of the grant, Oyster Bay can’t simply get rid of the fueling station and trucks.”

Ebert said she reached out to the town after being informed by Newsday last month that the town would vacate the land.

“They do know the repercussions,” Ebert said of her conversations with town officials. “Whether they move the equipment and have it at a parks department or wherever they choose to put it, it has to be up and running or they would pay the face value of it back.”

Councilman Joseph Pinto said Tuesday that he expects plans for the natural gas fueling station to be discussed at a meeting on Friday.

The project began in 2009 when the town board approved the conversion of five diesel trucks to natural gas at $67,995 per truck, with 20 percent of the costs borne by the town and the remainder with the grant money, according to town records. The town’s 2009 environmental review contemplated converting 44 trucks to natural gas.

In March 2012, construction on the facility had been completed at a cost of $3.1 million, town records show. Federal grant funds exceeded $5.6 million, and the town board had approved spending more than $500,000 of its own funds.

But by the end of 2012 the town was considering the sale of the property, which ultimately happened after a 2013 referendum. The town is relocating all of its facilities at the site to make way for a mixed-use development called Syosset Park.

Town spokeswoman Marta Kane said last week that the town has 44 sanitation trucks that go out daily, and 27 of them run on natural gas and 17 are diesel. Kane said there were also a “handful of spares” the town could use in the event of breakdowns. Kane said she did not know whether some trucks had been converted back to diesel.