The Oyster Bay Town Board plans to hold a special meeting Friday to consider the selection of a new supervisor to replace John Venditto, who resigned as of Wednesday.

Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Joseph Muscarella, who has been acting as interim supervisor since Venditto left office, called the meeting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Oyster Bay Town Hall.

The announcement did not identify who would be considered.

Venditto, 67, announced on Tuesday that was stepping down to focus on his legal defense of federal corruption charges.