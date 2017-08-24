The race for Oyster Bay Supervisor got more crowded this week as two independent candidates submitted petitions that could make it a five-way race in November.

Independent candidates, who were required to obtain 1,500 signatures in their effort to get on the November ballot, had to submit their petitions this week.

Jericho attorney Jonathan Clarke has submitted 2,432 signatures for a slate called the Progressive Bull Moose party, according to a Nassau County Board of Elections official. Clarke’s petition included candidates for Town Board: Michael Reich, an adjunct writing professor from Bethpage; Steven Abreu, an activist from Bethpage and former Bernie Sanders delegate; and Blaire Fellows, a Jericho attorney.

Former New York City police officer Robert Ripp of Massapequa has submitted 3,199 signatures for the End Corruption party, according to a Nassau County Board of Elections official.

Submitting petitions doesn’t guarantee candidates’ names will be on the ballot as they could be challenged.

The two independent candidates join a supervisor race that already features an incumbent, Republican Joseph Saladino, who was appointed on Jan. 31 to replace former Supervisor John Venditto, and a Democratic challenger, Woodbury dentist Marc Herman.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bayville attorney John Mangelli was chosen as the candidate for the Reform party but faces a challenge in the form of an “opportunity to ballot” primary in which write-in votes have the potential to knock him off the ballot. In 2015, Mangelli lost to Venditto by 99 votes.

Mangelli and Clarke both sought unsuccessfully to force a Democratic primary.

Also running for office in Oyster Bay are Republicans James Altadonna, Jr., seeking reelection as town clerk, Michele Johnson, seeking reelection as Councilwoman, and Louis Imbroto and Thomas Hand who were appointed councilmen this year. They face Democrats Robert Freier, Eva Pearson and James Versocki for town board and Dean Hart who is running for town clerk.