Oyster Bay officials Thursday said the town will save more than $2 million over five years by switching to single-stream recycling, which doesn’t require residents to separate items.

“The hauling away of recycled materials costs taxpayers significant money in each year when it could, and should, be generating money for our efforts to hold the line on taxes,” Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in prepared remarks.

Currently, residents must separate their paper from metals, glass and plastic. In single-stream programs, the recyclables are picked up together and sorted later.

The projected $434,000 in savings per year comes from the town earning a profit from its recyclables, while it now pays to have its glass, metal and plastic hauled away, said town spokesman Brian Nevin. The town board is schedule to vote Tuesday on a contract in which West Babylon-based Winter Bros. Waste Systems would pay the town $25.08 per ton for recyclables.

Oyster Bay also expects to earn more than $1.1 million on the sale of its current recycling trucks — no longer needed because they are designed for dual-stream recycling — and projects saving additional money because single-stream typically leads to higher recycling rates, reducing the amount of garbage the town pays to have hauled away, Nevin said.

When the town switches to single-stream on Oct. 16, it also will begin curbside pickup of cardboard, which currently is collected only at drop-off sites.

Oyster Bay joins a number of other Long Island municipalities that have moved to single-stream, including the neighboring City of Glen Cove. The city collected 32 percent more recyclable materials in the first year of its single-stream program, through August 2016, and saved more than $120,000, Glen Cove officials said. Second-year statistics are to be released in the next few weeks, city spokeswoman Lisa Travatello said.