Oyster Bay officials hope to collect $1 million from the sale of obsolete, nonoperational and other surplus vehicles and equipment, Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced Tuesday.

“Through the sale of this surplus and obsolete equipment, we are generating funds, removing eyesores from our town property and getting the job done correctly to the tune of a quarter of a million dollars so far,” Saladino said while standing in the town public works yard in Syosset with some of the old trucks, tractors, lawn mowers and boats.

That $250,000 includes the sale of four recycling trucks to a Canadian municipality for $45,000 each, he said. Two other trucks are still for sale, and another 19 recycling trucks will be sold after the town begins a single-stream recycling program later this year, making those trucks obsolete, Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz said. Those trucks are designed to separate paper and cardboard from glass, metal and plastic. Under single-stream, existing garbage trucks will collect all recyclables together.

The last time the town held a sale of surplus equipment was in 2015, and the money generated was far less than the current sales will yield, town spokesman Brian Nevin said.

Saladino said that after taking office in January, he directed an inventory be made of all town equipment to determine what was no longer needed. Companies submitted bids for the equipment in July, Lenz said. Another auction is to be held in the coming weeks, he said. The nonfunctioning equipment was sold to companies buying it for the metal or other material, Lenz said.

The town board is to vote on whether to approve the sales at its Aug. 15 board meeting.

Marc Herman, the Democratic candidate for town supervisor, said the sale is “a step in the right direction,” but called it “too little, too late.”

Saladino is “just looking for nickels under the cushions rather than offering us any real plan” to pay down the town’s massive debt, Herman said, adding Saladino was partially responsible for the debt because he was the town’s director of operations in the early 2000s.