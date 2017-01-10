The Oyster Bay town board adjourned its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday without voting on a new supervisor to replace John Venditto.

On Friday, Acting Supervisor Joseph Muscarella had scheduled an emergency board meeting to appoint a new supervisor, presumed to be Assemb. Joseph Saladino, but the vote didn’t take place because three of the six board members didn’t show up and there was not a quorum.

On Tuesday, Muscarella said board members had not informed him that they weren’t coming.

Muscarella said after the meeting that he hoped the board would appoint a new supervisor at its Jan. 24 meeting.