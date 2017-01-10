Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto on Nov. 29, 2016, in Oyster Bay. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)
The Oyster Bay town board adjourned its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday without voting on a new supervisor to replace John Venditto.
On Friday, Acting Supervisor Joseph Muscarella had scheduled an emergency board meeting to appoint a new supervisor, presumed to be Assemb. Joseph Saladino, but the vote didn’t take place because three of the six board members didn’t show up and there was...
On Friday, Acting Supervisor Joseph Muscarella had scheduled an emergency board meeting to appoint a new supervisor, presumed to be Assemb. Joseph Saladino, but the vote didn’t take place because three of the six board members didn’t show up and there was not a quorum.
On Tuesday, Muscarella said board members had not informed him that they weren’t coming.
Muscarella said after the meeting that he hoped the board would appoint a new supervisor at its Jan. 24 meeting.
