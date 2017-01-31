The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday is expected to vote on the appointment of a supervisor to replace John Venditto, who resigned earlier this month.

On Friday, the town announced the special meeting for Tuesday. It will be held at 9 a.m. in Town Hall. Thursday, Assemb. Joseph Saladino (R-Massapequa) was nominated for the supervisor’s position by the executive leaders of the Nassau County Republican Committee.

Venditto, who is under indictment on federal corruption charges, resigned Jan. 4 after a 35-year career in government.

On Jan. 6, acting Supervisor and Councilman Joseph Muscarella held an emergency meeting to vote on Saladino’s appointment, but three of the six-member town board did not attend. The full board didn’t take action at its Jan. 10 meeting, either.

Saladino addressed the town board at the Jan. 25 meeting, stating that he had expected to be sworn in that day and announcing his candidacy for supervisor. He also warned of the danger of the town being led by a “headless horseman.”

Muscarella said after the meeting that the board needed more time and that some members didn’t think Saladino was the best candidate.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In an interview last week, Saladino declined to explain his “headless horseman” comment, but said it wasn’t intended to be offensive.

“I didn’t mean any insult whatsoever,” Saladino said. “I am focused on taking on the challenges of a full-time supervisor.”

Saladino said he has a plan to “right the ship” in Oyster Bay, which has been through difficult financial times and investigations, but he provided no details.

“When we come out with our official press conference on my nomination, we’ll be getting into more details about the different plans I have,” Saladino said.

He added, “We’ll be looking at everything. I will be briefed by all of the experts.”

Saladino has served as an assemblyman since he won a special election in 2004 and left his position as Oyster Bay’s director of operations.