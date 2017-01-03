Indicted Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto announced his resignation on Tuesday in a statement. His resignation will take effect at the end of the day Wednesday.

“I have decided to leave my position as the Oyster Bay Town supervisor,” Venditto said in the statement. “I now feel that it is in the best interests of the town and its residents for me to do so, especially since it will be difficult, if not impossible, for me to function as the town supervisor going forward, as I focus on clearing my name.”

The announcement ends months of speculation since his indictment in October on federal corruption charges for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from restaurateur and former town concessionaire Harendra Singh in return for helping him obtain town guarantees on $20 million in loans.

Venditto has pleaded not guilty. Singh, who also faces federal charges, is due in court next week for jury selection in his trial.

The resignation and the charges come after a 35-year career in government that includes being elected to 10 terms as supervisor. After years of easy victories, in 2015 he won re-election by fewer than 100 votes when he was challenged by a virtual unknown as news of the Singh controversy broke and the town’s finances declined.

Oyster Bay Town spokeswoman Marta Kane said Councilman and Deputy Supervisor Joseph Muscarella would “assume responsibility [as supervisor] until such time as the board appoints a new supervisor.”

Kane said there was no indication when the board would make an appointment.

Last year Venditto’s tight grip on the town board began to loosen and a downgrade by Standard & Poor’s to junk status prompted him to admit that he had made mistakes.