Patrick Ryder on Thursday starts his first day in the job of acting police commissioner, replacing Thomas Krumpter who served for three years in the position.
Krumpter, the son of a late Nassau police sergeant and a 25-year veteran of the 2,500-member department, retired effective Thursday. He told Newsday in an interview last month, “You just know when it’s time.”
In appointing Ryder to the new post, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said he chose the 33-year police veteran because of his experience in heading the department’s intelligence gathering operation and assistance in procuring funds for technology.
As leader of the intelligence gathering operation, Ryder successfully pushed to overhaul the department’s crime-mapping, which was credited with driving crime down in Nassau County.
Last year Ryder investigated a texting scandal involving Mangano and a county contractor that was found to be a hoax.
The highly decorated Ryder started his law enforcement career with the NYPD where he worked for about two years as a patrol officer in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant section during the 1980s before entering the Nassau police academy in 1986.
Among Ryder’s honors are multiple medals of commendation and the department’s highest award.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.