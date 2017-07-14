One person was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle during rush-hour Friday morning in Garden City, police said.
Garden City police said details of the crash were still emerging.
The accident at Old Country Road and Kellum Place was reported at 8:36 a.m., police said.
Police said Kellum was closed as a result.
The identity of the pedestrian struck by the vehicle has not been released and the extent of any injuries was not known. Police said the investigation is continuing.
