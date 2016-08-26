Mourners remembered three family members killed in last weekend’s crash on the Long Island Expressway as diligent and selfless leaders with mega smiles.

“These things, this joy that they brought to us and you brought to them, these are gifts that God gives to us,” Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, told mourners Friday morning.

Three coffins sat in the center aisle of the church during the service, which was held mostly in Spanish.

Brennan said people remembered Cristopher for his smile and how he brought joy to people. Patricia was “a mother filled with love,” who always worried about others and Carmelo was “a care giver, a hard worker,” Brennan said.

Brennan said everyone feels that “sting and that pain and sorrow of death.”

“It’s because we love so much that we hurt so much,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He added: “Nothing, nobody, not even death, can take away our bonds of love.”

After the service, Carmelo and Patricia Pinales’ uncle, Federico Pinales of Rockville Centre, said the three were “leaders.”

“They are an example for the family and for everyone,” he said.

Mourners began gathering early Friday morning at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Uniondale for the funeral.

Three hearses pulled up to the church, each carrying the body of Carmelo Pinales, 26, of Hicksville, his sister, Patricia Pinales, 27, of Westbury, and his son, Cristopher Pinales Figuereo, 10. The three family members were among six killed in the Sunday morning three-car crash between exits 68 and 69 in Manorville.

The funeral service was to be followed by burial at Greenfield Cemetery, also in Uniondale.

Federico Pinales told Newsday the large but close-knit family is devastated by the losses.

“These were good kids who were brought up with old values,” Federico Pinales, of Freeport, said. “They were always focused on their families.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Patricia and her brother, Carmelo, who police said was driving the car that lost control and hit the others, came to the United States from the Dominican Republic about a decade ago, said their uncle.

Patricia studied to become a medical assistant and Carmelo held three jobs as a restaurant worker, he said.

The night before the crash, the family reunited in Freeport to celebrate a cousin’s graduation, and both Carmelo and Patricia would routinely circle the room, giving hugs to their relatives.

“It’s like they sensed something was going to happen, because all night, every couple of minutes, they would all come up to me and give me hugs,” Federico Pinales said.

Antero Pinales, the grandfather of Carmelo’s son, Cristopher, said his grandson was loving and polite.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Pamela Rodriguez of Deer Park said her friend Patricia Pinales was focused on her family, especially her 3-year-old daughter, who survived the crash.

“She was very outgoing,” Rodriguez said. “She was a party girl, but after she had her daughter, she put that aside and everything was for her daughter.”

With Gary Dymski