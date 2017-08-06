One person was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a post office in Uniondale, Nassau police said.

The crash occurred about 1:11 p.m. at the Uniondale post office at 1000 Front St., police said. The vehicle struck a side exterior wall of the building, they said.

One person was transported to the hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries was not available, police said.