One person was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a post office in Uniondale, Nassau police said.
The crash occurred about 1:11 p.m. at the Uniondale post office at 1000 Front St., police said. The vehicle struck a side exterior wall of the building, they said.
One person was transported to the hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries was not available, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.