Shania Dockery, 14, was last seen leaving her home in Elmont at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2016, Nassau police said. (Credit: NCPD)
Police are seeking a 14-year-old Elmont girl who has been missing since Friday evening.
Shania Dockery was last seen leaving her home at 6 p.m. Friday, Nassau County police said. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Dockery is described as 5-foot-2, 160 pounds, with black-and-white braided hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
