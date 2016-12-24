Two people died Saturday morning when their sport utility vehicle crashed and burst into flames on Woodbury Road in Hicksville, police said.
Nassau County police said the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on Woodbury Road near Wilfred Boulevard about 6 a.m. when the driver lost control.
The vehicle left the road and struck a tree before catching fire, police said.PhotosRecent LI fires
The identities of the two people were not immediately released. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Paresh Roy, 58, who lives on Wilfred Boulevard, said the Jeep took out a section of the wood fence on the side of his home.
“I felt the whole house shake,” he said of the impact. “I thought a large truck had passed by. We didn’t realize what happened until about 10 to 15 minutes, and we saw the flashing lights.”
Tom Combs, 60, who lives about a block away, said he was jarred awake by the crash and the sirens that followed.
“I was sleeping in bed, getting ready for Christmas, when I heard all the noise,” he said. “It’s a shame. It’s really a shame . . . for that to happen.”
Woodbury Road was closed in both directions between East and Elm streets for more than three hours while police investigated.
A relative of one of the victims watched from behind yellow crime scene tape as investigators looked for clues and workers towed away the remnants of the Jeep.
The man, who only identified himself as a cousin, declined to be interviewed.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
