A police medic driving an ambulance was among two people injured in a collision Saturday afternoon in Westbury, police said.
The injuries to the driver and the occupant of another car involved in the accident with the ambulance were considered minor, Nassau County police said.
A photograph of the ambulance showed its front end was damaged in the collision, which the police said occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at Stewart and Carman avenues.
Further details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.