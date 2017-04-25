At least one person was injured when a car crashed into a nail salon in Sea Cliff late Tuesday morning, Nassau County police said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. in a strip mall on Glen Cove Avenue. The address provided by police is for O’Hara Nail & Spa.

The spokeswoman had no further immediate details. She characterized the crash as not serious.

A photograph shows a BMW’s front end through a window.

According to a man who identified himself as the landlord of the building but declined to give his name, the injured person was someone inside the salon.

