A 14-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when police said he collided with a car while crossing Sunrise Highway on his bicycle Sunday night in Baldwin.

The accident occurred at Chestnut Street at about 8:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the 14-year-old, but said he was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the boy was headed south across Sunrise when his bicycle collided with a westbound 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

The 25-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured — and was not charged.

The investigation is continuing.