A 14-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when police said he collided with a car while crossing Sunrise Highway on his bicycle Sunday night in Baldwin.
The accident occurred at Chestnut Street at about 8:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.
Police did not release the identity of the 14-year-old, but said he was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said the boy was headed south across Sunrise when his bicycle collided with a westbound 2004 Hyundai Sonata.
The 25-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured — and was not charged.
The investigation is continuing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.