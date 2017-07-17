A bicyclist died after being struck by a car late Sunday in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the bicyclist, a male.

The identity of the driver also was not released. Police said she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident, which occurred on Fulton Street at about 10 p.m.

Police said the woman was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Fulton when she struck the bicyclist near the intersection of Hendrickson Avenue. The bicyclist, who suffered head, neck and spinal trauma, was transported to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.

The car was impounded for a safety check.

The driver has not been charged.

Police said the investigation is continuing.