A bicyclist died after being struck by a car late Sunday in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.
Police did not release the identity of the bicyclist, a male.
The identity of the driver also was not released. Police said she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident, which occurred on Fulton Street at about 10 p.m.
Police said the woman was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Fulton when she struck the bicyclist near the intersection of Hendrickson Avenue. The bicyclist, who suffered head, neck and spinal trauma, was transported to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.
The car was impounded for a safety check.
The driver has not been charged.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
