A car crashed into an auto dealership parking lot on Sunrise Highway late Sunday, causing damage to multiple vehicles, police said.
The accident was reported at 11:06 p.m. at the Massapequa Nissan dealership, Suffolk County police said. The dealership on Sunrise Highway near Albany Avenue in Copiague, just east of Amityville.
Police said they had no reports of injuries from the crash.
Images from the scene showed a white sedan facing toward the dealership and multiple damaged vehicles on the dealership lot facing the roadway.
