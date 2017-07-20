A man whose daughter had to be assisted from the water by lifeguards at an East Meadow pool Wednesday night had to be rescued moments later after himself losing consciousness and becoming submerged, police said.

Nassau County police did not release the identity of the man or his daughter, but said the daughter was unharmed and that her father regained consciousness after staff performed CPR. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said.

The incident occurred at the Veterans Memorial Park pool on Prospect Avenue at about 9:25 p.m., police said.

Police said the man, who is 29 years old, was in the pool with his daughter, whose age was not released, when the girl “began to struggle” and “had difficulty treading water.”

Lifeguards came to the girl’s aid and assisted her from the pool, police said. But, while the girl was being tended to, police said, her father “became submerged in the pool” and had to be rescued by responders described as “additional staff.”

Police said the man was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool, but said he regained consciousness after be administered CPR. His condition was not known Thursday.