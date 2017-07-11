A Hempstead infant who died Tuesday morning appears to have been accidentally suffocated while sleeping, law enforcement sources said. Hempstead police received a 911 call reporting that the 7-week-old girl was not breathing at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday inside a Cornell Street home, Nassau police said.
The baby was not breathing when officers arrived and she was pronounced dead at the home, police said.It appears that the baby was sleeping in bed with her parents when she accidentally suffocated, a law enforcement source said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.
Nassau County police homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
