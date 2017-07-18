A woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries after she lost control of her car “at a high rate of speed,” crashing through fences and into a shed in a residential neighborhood in North Massapequa early Tuesday, police said.
Nassau County police said the incident on Gull Place was reported in a 911 call at 2:17 a.m.
Police said the driver was not charged.
Comments
