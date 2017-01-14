Police and fire officials responded to a fire at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Saturday afternoon.
Nassau County police received a call about a fire at the Wendy’s in the mall food court, authorities said.
It was not clear if there were any injuries.
Further details were not immediately available. ...
Further details were not immediately available.
