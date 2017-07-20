A Glen Cove deacon who wanted to see a church near the World Trade Center has been missing since a fellow minister dropped him off at a local bus stop, Glen Cove police said Thursday as they asked for the public’s help to find him.

Leonardo Barros, 73, a minister at Intercession of the Holy Virgin and St. Sergius, was last seen 10 a.m. Wednesday at the bus stop, police said.

Barros has not been answering his phone, which is unusual because he always informs church colleagues of his plans and rarely leaves his rectory apartment for overnight trips, said the Rev. Alexandre Antchoutine, rector of the Russian Orthodox church.

“He is a wonderful person, who always helps everybody and takes care of everybody,” Antchoutine said. “I just hope nothing bad happened to him.”

Colleagues realized he was not on church grounds when the flowers hadn’t been watered and the trash hadn’t been taken out Wednesday, some of the tasks that Barros took on without complaint, the rector said.

Calls to Barros’ friends failed to yield any clues except for one — he had said he wanted to visit the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox National Shrine, which is being built at the World Trade Center to replace a church destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It’s not clear if that was his destination, police said.

Weeks ago, Barros suffered complications from gall bladder surgery and was confused, but he had recuperated and went into Manhattan on July 4 to watch the fireworks, returning without a problem, Antchoutine said.

The deacon had been dropped off across from police station on Bridge Street, where the N27 runs between Glen Cove and the Hempstead transit hub, the church rector said.

“He’s not an adventurous person who decides to just go and roam around,” he said. “He’s a homey person.”

Police said Barros may be confused due to a mental ailment; his friends worry because of his age and the hot weather.

The NYPD has also been notified and a statewide missing person alert sent out, authorities said.

Barros is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with gray hair, mustache and half-beard, police said. A native of Chile, he is fluent in English, Spanish and Russian.

Antchoutine said he and Barros have been friends since they met 25 years ago at Synod of Bishops Russian Church in Manhattan, the U.S. headquarters of the church. Barros has been in the church all his life, his friend said, and was assigned to the Glen Cove church about three years ago.

“He’s the type of person we should all look up to,” Antchoutine said. “If somebody is in need, he would be there to help out with whatever ability he has. He’s very small, not a tall man in stature, but a very big man in his heart and in his soul.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Glen Cove police at 516-676-1000 or the Nassau police missing persons unit at 516-573-7347.