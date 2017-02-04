A 70-year-old Elmont man died in a house fire early Saturday despite efforts by his son and firefighters to save him, police said.

When firefighters responded to a home on Dutch Broadway at 12:20 a.m. they found a man, 31, who had escaped after an unsuccessful attempt to reach his father who was trapped by the fire in an upstairs bedroom, Nassau County police said in a news release.

After subduing some of the flames, firefighters reached the bedroom where they found the older man, who was unconscious, police said. Firefighters brought him outside to start resuscitation efforts before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The name of the victim was not immediately released by police.

Fire departments from Lakeview, Franklin Square, Valley Stream and West Hempstead continued battling the fire until it was extinguished.

One Elmont firefighter suffered minor burns to his upper legs and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim’s son also was taken to a hospital for treatment for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, police said.