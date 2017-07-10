A man blew off several fingers and sustained serious burns in a fireworks accident late Sunday in Uniondale, police said.
The unidentified man, 39, was in the area of Midwood Street and Newport Road at 10:20 p.m. attempting “to light a mortar firework, which immediately exploded in his hands,” Nassau County police said.
Nassau County police ambulance transported the victim with “serious burns to his face, neck and hands in addition to the loss of several fingers” to a hospital, police said. He was in serious but stable condition, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
