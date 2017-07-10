A man blew off several fingers and sustained serious burns in a fireworks accident late Sunday in Uniondale, police said.

The unidentified man, 39, was in the area of Midwood Street and Newport Road at 10:20 p.m. attempting “to light a mortar firework, which immediately exploded in his hands,” Nassau County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Nassau County police ambulance transported the victim with “serious burns to his face, neck and hands in addition to the loss of several fingers” to a hospital, police said. He was in serious but stable condition, police said.

The incident is under investigation.