He was last seen leaving his home Sunday night in Great Neck Plaza.
Now, Nassau County police Missing Persons Squad detectives are asking if you’ve seen Richard Viera-Zimmerman — or have any idea as to his whereabouts.
Police said Viera-Zimmerman, 38, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Viera-Zimmerman is being asked to call 911 or call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All calls will remain confidential.
