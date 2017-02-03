An East Meadow woman lost control of her sedan in a Uniondale parking lot Thursday and plowed into three people at a bus stop, seriously injuring one of them, Nassau police said.
The driver’s Toyota Corolla mounted a curb at the Walmart parking lot on Jerusalem Avenue at about 2:45 p.m., went through a fence and hit three women at the bus stop in front of the store, police said.
The victims, ages 58, 42 and 37, were admitted to an area hospital, police said. The 58-year-old victim was in serious condition Thursday night with head trauma, while the other two suffered leg injuries, police said.
The driver, 82, suffered broken ribs, a fractured nose and facial cuts and was also taken to the hospital, police said.
Police said the crash is not criminal in nature, but the investigation continues.
With Deon J. Hampton
