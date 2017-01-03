According to detectives, Joshua Mayes, 15, was last seen leaving his residence on Hendrickson Avenue in Elmont on Dec. 28, 2016. (Credit: NCPD)
Nassau police are asking the public to help locate Joshua Mayes, a 15-year-old Elmont resident who was last seen leaving his home a week ago.
Missing Persons Squad detectives said he was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at his Hendrickson Avenue home.
Police described the teen as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Detectives ask anyone...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Nassau police are asking the public to help locate Joshua Mayes, a 15-year-old Elmont resident who was last seen leaving his home a week ago.
Missing Persons Squad detectives said he was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at his Hendrickson Avenue home.
Police described the teen as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
The teen had gone missing from his home for a few days earlier in December as well before being located, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.