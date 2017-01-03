Nassau police are asking the public to help locate Joshua Mayes, a 15-year-old Elmont resident who was last seen leaving his home a week ago.

Missing Persons Squad detectives said he was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at his Hendrickson Avenue home.

Police described the teen as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

The teen had gone missing from his home for a few days earlier in December as well before being located, police said.