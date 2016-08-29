A stretch of Sunrise Highway in Freeport was closed in both directions during rush hour Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, after a motor vehicle accident involving this commercial van. (Credit: Kevin Madigan)
A stretch of Sunrise Highway in Freeport was closed in both directions during Monday’s morning rush hour because of a motor vehicle accident, Nassau County police said.
A police spokeswoman said the accident appeared to have serious injuries but had no other details.
Normally, law enforcement closes roadways to investigate crashes with serious injuries or fatalities.
Police said...
Police said a call for an accident came in at about 5:30 a.m., and the roadway was closed between Babylon Turnpike and Henry Street shortly after.
A photograph from the scene showed a commercial van crashing into a tree, with heavy damage to the driver’s side.
