A stretch of Sunrise Highway in Freeport was closed in both directions during Monday’s morning rush hour because of a motor vehicle accident, Nassau County police said.

A police spokeswoman said the accident appeared to have serious injuries but had no other details.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Normally, law enforcement closes roadways to investigate crashes with serious injuries or fatalities.

Police said a call for an accident came in at about 5:30 a.m., and the roadway was closed between Babylon Turnpike and Henry Street shortly after.

A photograph from the scene showed a commercial van crashing into a tree, with heavy damage to the driver’s side.

Long IslandLI car accidents