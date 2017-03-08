A passenger in a sport utility vehicle was killed in an accident with a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon in Farmingdale, police said.
Nassau police homicide squad detectives are investigating the crash at 2:39 p.m. at Fulton and Main streets.
A tractor trailer collided with a Toyota RAV4 at the intersection. The passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An image from the scene shows a mangled car that came to rest on its side against a downed utility pole, between a box truck and the tractor trailer.
Hempstead Turnpike was closed in both directions between Main and Fulton to keep drivers away from the scene of the accident, the police said.
