Police said Wednesday they have identified a woman found in Bethpage last week who could not remember her name or where she lived.
The woman is Angela Gonzales, 68, of Union City, New Jersey, and “she is alert and in stable condition” at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, Nassau County police said.
Her family has been notified about her condition and told that she remains at the hospital, police said.
Gonzales suffers from some form of dementia and detectives were able to establish her identity after she was treated at the hospital, police said.
She was found lying on the ground on Adams Street about 9:40 a.m. last Thursday, police said.
She only spoke Spanish and told authorities that she remembered getting on an express train at Grand Central Station, police said, but it was not clear whether she meant a subway or train, or how she had arrived on Long Island.
