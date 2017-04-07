Target anticipates opening doors to a new store in Port Washington North this fall, after the village approved the retailer’s application for a small-format store.

The 48,000-square-foot store will be in the Soundview Marketplace Shopping Center, off Shore Road. The store will replace a King Kullen grocery that has been vacant for two years.

The village board passed Target’s site plan application unanimously at a Wednesday meeting, which followed months of deliberation.

Village Mayor Bob Weitzner welcomed the retailer to the village, adding that the store’s arrival was a boon to the Port Washington community.

“That shopping center really did need some positive news,” he said.

Weitzner said he’s hoping Target will be an anchor store to attract new businesses to the shopping center, which has several vacant storefronts.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Port Washington location would bring Target’s total number stores across Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens to 25. It is the third smaller-format store to arrive on Long Island, after openings last year in Freeport and Elmont. Smaller-format stores, found on college campuses, and in dense suburban and urban areas, can be a fraction of the size of a typical 130,000-square-foot Target, said company spokeswoman Kristy Welker.

“We’re prioritizing growth with the small format stores,” Welker said, adding that Target plans to open 100 more smaller stores nationwide over the next three years.

The one-floor brick building planned for Port Washington occupies a 1.78-acre site, with 554 parking spaces. It will not have an in-store Starbucks.

The building is owned by a Texas-based LLC operated by UBS, the bank that took over the shopping center after it went into foreclosure in 2011. The center is managed by Transwestern, a Texas-based commercial real estate firm. Target has secured a long-term lease, Weitzner said.

Weitzner said that the village was “fortunate” that the shopping center owners would also provide improvements such as new lighting, landscaping and planting.

Target is now awaiting its building department permit and anticipates an October opening date, village officials said.