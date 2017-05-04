Power has been restored to most of the nearly 2,000 customers in Nassau County who lost electricity Thursday after the boom of a truck hit a transmission line, a PSEG Long Island spokesman said.
The affected customers included about 1,200 in Garden City and about 600 in New Hyde Park, according to PSEG’s website. Another 200 customers were without power in Stewart Manor and Lynbrook, PSEG said.
“There was a loss of supply at a substation in Stewart Manor, impacting approximately 2,000 customers,” PSEG Long Island spokesman Jeffrey Weir said.
Weir said he believed the outage occurred around 9:30 a.m. He said a truck with a boom made contact with a transmission line in the 900 block of Lakeville Road in Stewart Manor.
There were no injuries, and repairs were being made, Weir said.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., most of the affected customers had power restored, he said.
The original outage impacted just under 2,000 of about 1,139,399 Long Island customers — or 0.18 percent of PSEG’s customer base.
