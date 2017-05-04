More than 1,700 customers were without power Thursday afternoon in Garden City and New Hyde Park, according to PSEG Long Island.
About 1,200 were without power in Garden City and 500 in New Hyde Park, according to PSEG’s website.
Another 131 customers were without power in Stewart Manor and 69 in Lynbrook, PSEG said.
PSEG Long Island spokesman Jeffrey Weir said he was looking into the cause of the outage and when power would be restored.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.